Family Member Disowned After Watching Terrible Shows And Ruining Netflix Recommendations

February 17, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

TUCSON, AZ—Local family member Greg Jordan recently went on a wild weekend stretch of streaming terrible content while logged in as other family members on Netflix. Once other family members found out they were left with no choice but to disown him from the Jordan family entirely.

The post Family Member Disowned After Watching Terrible Shows And Ruining Netflix Recommendations appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...