Here is Donald Trump's first post on Truth Social

February 17, 2022

It appears that a beta test of former President Trump’s new social media platform, Truth Social, is underway and here is his first post, via Donald Trump Jr. “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!”: Time for some Truth!!! pic.twitter.com/jvyteDb5gW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 15, 2022 Liz Willis of Right Side Broadcasting Network is part of the beta test as well and reports, “y’all are going to LOVE it!”: Beta testing the new ‘Truth Social’ app and all I can say is, y’all are going to LOVE it! 🤩 I can’t wait for everyone to join...



