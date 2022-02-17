….. 'Israeli Freedom Convoy' in its third day – more than 50 tents erected outside the Knesset….More protestors planning to join on Friday

February 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Since 30,000 vehicles converged in Jerusalem on Monday, more than 50 tents have been set up around the Knesset and hundreds of people are planning to stay until the Special Powers Law – which gives the government the ability to declare a state of emergency – is repealed.....and another convoy is expected to arrive on Friday bringing reinforcements. Meanwhile, supporters of the demonstrators have been bringing food and other supplies to those sleeping outdoors amid a cold Jerusalem winter. (Video at site)



Read More...