One Year After the Passing of Rush Limbaugh – America in Total Free Fall and Decline

February 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Dear friends, for 25 years I listened to Rush Limbaugh and loved his passion for America and his fighting spirit to seek to preserve America and its conservative founding. I learned much through him over the years as he always kept me on the cutting edge of America's cultural, social, and political landscape. However, through Rush's long career we sadly saw not the victorious establishment of conservatism throughout our land but its slow decline and now near defeat. Rush would be absolutely horrified to see what our nation has so rapidly become in just this last year under Joe Biden,...



Read More...