PFIZER’S QUIET WARNING: “UNFAVORABLE PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL OR SAFETY DATA” MAY IMPACT BUSINESS

February 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Pfizer has quietly issued a warning about what could happen thanks to “unfavorable safety data” getting out and not being censored. Their business could be impacted unless more is done to hide the truth and continue to lie about their COVID-19 “vaccines.”Pfizer, the big pharma company which just forecast $54 billion in Covid-related sales in 2022, appears to be anticipating some bad news, as evidenced by several redline changes in their Q4 earnings releases. This isn’t new as far as disingenuous business models go. Remember, Pfizer’s own CEO said that if you don’t like his product and don’t want to...



Read More...