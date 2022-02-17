Revolution Later

February 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Washington -- There have been an abundance of essays of late about how we are to wage revolution in our comfortable society. All have been written by Woke Folk, I suspect. You would not expect such essays in praise of revolution from the Boy Scouts of America, much less from the Girl Scouts of America, particularly when the Girl Scouts are engaged in selling their famous cookies. As I read these studious and hortatory accounts of how we are to marshal "the power to fundamentally rearrange society or power" -- that is how one of these essayists describes the revolution...



Read More...