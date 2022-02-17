Saudi Arabia keeps lid on oil output as US gas prices rise

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia is signaling it isn’t willing to pump more oil and won’t push for changes to an agreement with Russia and other producers that has kept a lid on oil production levels. This has Washington concerned as gasoline prices rise and tensions with Russia over Ukraine fuel market uncertainty. The Biden administration dispatched Brett McGurk, the National Security Council’s Middle East coordinator, and the State Department’s energy envoy, Amos Hochstein, to Riyadh on Wednesday to talk about a range of issues — chief among them the ongoing war in Yemen and global energy...



