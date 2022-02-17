Swimmer killed by shark in horrifying attack in front of beachgoers: video

A swimmer was killed by a shark in a vicious attack filmed by horrified beachgoers Wednesday near Sydney, video shows. Police said they recovered human remains in the water after emergency crews responded to reports of a great white shark attack at Buchan Point in Malabar about 4:30 p.m. local time. In the terrifying scene captured by a beachgoer, the shark could be seen thrashing around as the waves turned bright red from the victim’s blood. “Someone just got eaten by a shark!” a man yelled in the video, adding that the shark was a “big great white.” “That’s insane.”...



