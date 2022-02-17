Thanks to Court Decision, Loudoun County Students Were Allowed to Show Up to School Mask Free

February 17, 2022

Wednesday was a good day for parents' rights in Virginia. In addition to Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) signing SB 739 into law, which empowers parents to decide whether their children will wear masks and guarantees in-person instruction, students in the Loudoun County Public School (LCPS) system found relief through a court decision later that evening. As Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) rejoiced about over Twitter, Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James Fisher had ruled in favor of parents who sued the district for not complying with one of Youngkin's executive orders issued last month, hours after he took...



