The Great Joe Rogan N-Word Controversy

February 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

White popular podcaster Joe Rogan apologized after someone posted a 30-second compilation clip on YouTube of Rogan repeatedly saying the N-word. Rogan described his uses of the word, culled from 12 years of shows, as taken "out of context," but still apologized, now insisting "there's no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word." Not even if and when it is not used as a racist, derogatory insult? It's not as if society lacks sensitivity about this word when used as a racist insult. How many words are so problematic that we refer to them only...



