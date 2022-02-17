The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Great Joe Rogan N-Word Controversy

February 17, 2022   |   Tags:
White popular podcaster Joe Rogan apologized after someone posted a 30-second compilation clip on YouTube of Rogan repeatedly saying the N-word. Rogan described his uses of the word, culled from 12 years of shows, as taken "out of context," but still apologized, now insisting "there's no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word." Not even if and when it is not used as a racist, derogatory insult? It's not as if society lacks sensitivity about this word when used as a racist insult. How many words are so problematic that we refer to them only...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x