Trudeau Does Not Want To End The Protests Peacefully. He Wants Violence

February 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Everything Justin Trudeau has done since the protests began has made a confrontation between protesters and police all but inevitable. The only way to understand the actions of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the past two weeks is that he wants the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa, which so far have been entirely peaceful, to descend into a violent confrontation between protesters and police. Everything Trudeau has done, from his initial dismissive remarks about the protesters being a “small, fringe minority” with “unacceptable views,” to his ongoing refusal to meet with them, to the unprecedented invocation of the Emergencies...



Read More...