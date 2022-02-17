Ukrainian schools hit with artillery, Russia accused of orchestrating “false flag” attacks

London — Russia has been accused by Britain of orchestrating “false flag” attacks in Ukraine as a pretext for an invasion.The claims by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss came as tensions continued to mount between Russian-backed separatists and state forces in east Ukraine, with shells hitting a nursery school.Truss said reports alleging “abnormal military activity” by Ukraine in the eastern Donbas region were a “blatant” attempt by the Kremlin to fabricate a reason for an invasion.The prime minister claimed there was a “false flag operation designed to discredit the Ukrainians” and “we fear very much that...



