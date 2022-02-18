70 Over 70

February 18, 2022 | Tags: REASON

Interviewing a list of 70 people over the age of 70 makes a lot more sense than the more common "30 Under 30" or "40 Under 40" lists. For his 70 Over 70 podcast, which wrapped in December, host Max Linsky talked with a variety of older people, not just about their pasts, but about their perceptions of the present.

Among politicians, former Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Barney Frank is an unsurprising star. He brings a zen-like acknowledgement of his own failings and realistic optimism that younger wielders of power would do well to emulate. (Guests Madeleine Albright and Anthony Fauci both fall notably short of that standard.)

Other highlights include former All My Children soap star Susan Lucci, who exudes contentment, and actress Judith Light, who immediately seized control from Linsky, rescuing listeners from his slight tendency toward ponderous solemnity.

The post 70 Over 70 appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...