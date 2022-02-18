Babylon Mom: How I Learned To Multitask By Having My Husband Repeatedly Explain What Just Happened In The Movie While I Was Staring At My Phone

February 18, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

Hey everyone, sorry it’s been a while since I’ve updated this blog. It’s just been crazy around here!

The post Babylon Mom: How I Learned To Multitask By Having My Husband Repeatedly Explain What Just Happened In The Movie While I Was Staring At My Phone appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...