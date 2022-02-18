BLM bails out gunman who tried to kill Louisville mayoral candidate

The Jewish mayoral candidate in Louisville, Kentucky, who was the target of a shooting Monday said the release of the alleged gunman has left him and his family “traumatized again.” “Our criminal justice system is clearly broken. It is nearly impossible to believe that someone can attempt murder on Monday and walk out of jail on Wednesday,” Greenberg, a Democrat, said in a statement today to local news outlets. Meanwhile, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who represents Kentucky, is citing the incident as evidence that the Black Lives Matter movement is dangerous. The suspect, 21-year-old Quintez Brown, had been...



