Brooklyn ‘Woo gang’ members swiped $4M in COVID-relief funds: feds

February 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Nearly a dozen men associated with the Brooklyn-based Woo gang were charged Thursday with allegedly stealing more than $4 million in COVID-19 relief cash — and boasting about the scam in a music video, the feds said. The 11 suspects – nine of whom live in Brooklyn – used personal information, including driver’s license numbers, from 800 people to submit unemployment claims worth about $20 million, according to a criminal complaint against them. The gang members were able to fleece some $4.3 million from the unemployment program between March 2020 and October 2021 as part of the scam, the feds...



Read More...