Burning cargo ship is adrift in mid-Atlantic without crew

February 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A burning car transport ship drifted in the mid-Atlantic on Thursday after the huge vessel's 22 crew members were evacuated due to the blaze, the Portuguese navy said. Shipping in the area was warned that the 650-foot-long Felicity Ace was adrift near Portugal's Azores Islands after the crew were taken off on Wednesday, Portuguese navy spokesman Commander José Sousa Luís said. The Felicity Ace can carry more than 18,700 tons of cargo. Typically, car transport ships fit thousands of vehicles on multiple decks in their hold. Volkswagen Group said in a brief statement the Felicity Ace was transporting to the...



Read More...