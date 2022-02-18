China Mocks Joe Biden, U.S. Corporate Media over ‘Russian Invasion Day’

Chinese state media mockingly commemorated Wednesday as “Invasion Day,” the day U.S. President Joe Biden and some of his top officials allegedly predicted Russia would launch an all-out invasion of Ukraine. The Chinese jeered that while Biden anticipated the thunder of guns, the only sound to be heard along the Ukrainian border was a hype bubble popping. China’s state-run Global Times wrote a sarcastic editorial that treated February 16 as a pivotal date in history the world could “learn” from, but not for the reasons advanced by the Biden administration: The world has once again witnessed the shamelessness and absurdity...



