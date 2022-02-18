Coming Out as TranzCisTrumpGendered

February 18, 2022

Oscar Wilde once noted that there are two tragedies in life, one is not getting what you want, the other is getting what you want. The left thinks that the end result of tranzmania is that the captain of the football team and the head cheerleader will still be hooking up, but both will be male, and neither will be homosexual (otherwise known as gay conversion therapy). One outcome of acceptance of anyone's imagination run wild gender identity is that one can identify as any gender one feels! I first discovered I felt like I might be TranzCisTrumpGendered the day...



