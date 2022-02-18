Gail Halvorsen, U.S. airman and 'Candy Bomber' in Berlin Airlift, dies at 101

February 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Gail Halvorsen, a former U.S. airman known as the “Candy Bomber” for delivering sweets to children during the Berlin Airlift, died on Wednesday at the age of 101. The Gail S. Halvorsen Aviation Education Foundation confirmed the veteran's death in a statement on Thursday. The foundation said he passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at the Utah Valley Hospital following a brief illness. Halvorsen gained his "Candy Bomber" moniker during the 15-month Berlin Airlift after World War II that saw western allies drop essential supplies into West Berlin after it was blockaded by the Soviet Union. The airman had...



Read More...