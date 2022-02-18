Gaslighting Propaganda: Biochemist Exposes Corporate Media Narratives That Are Covering up Jab-Induced Heart Problems
“It’s the jabs.”
Over the past few months, I’ve seen at least a dozen experts use those words. These brave souls have gone against the grain in their professions; doctors, attorneys, scientists, and whistleblowers in Big Pharma have said the crystal clear truth that the powers-that-be are so desperate to keep hidden.
Rises in heart conditions, miscarriages, neurological disorders, and deaths over the last year… it’s the jabs.
Dr. Doug Corrigan, a Ph.D. Biochemist and Molecular Biologist, took to Twitter to reveal over three dozen recent instances of corporate media making excuses for the rises is major health issues the invariably began when the Covid-19 “vaccines” were pushed the hardest last year. Dr. Corrigan is taking a risk of retribution, but like a handful of others he’s willing to take the risk in order to expose the truth.
Here’s his epic Twitter thread:
1/ Let’s take a look at the coordinated media blitz to explain away and normalize the rapid rise of heart attacks and blood clots. (If someone good at graphics would be willing to make a collage of these and post it in the comments, I would be thankful) pic.twitter.com/9gQyCFNJLo
3/ https://t.co/z9LCCn5fwQ pic.twitter.com/WyemIpegVl
5/ https://t.co/ip7u0WwBFq pic.twitter.com/wS1Hw6lSa7
7/ https://t.co/Y9jUXa8mev pic.twitter.com/2eqx6eW0wB
9/ https://t.co/hobT5cb388 pic.twitter.com/REJthUK227
11/ https://t.co/CrHyiuGu73 pic.twitter.com/EsFZPKkF4M
13/ https://t.co/ON6gG4tgL6 pic.twitter.com/HIjZeKZlRo
15/ https://t.co/j8RWrao0HH pic.twitter.com/6objyljy7J
17/ https://t.co/bA8O2tN5X6 pic.twitter.com/Y5o0apR6wn
19/ https://t.co/PoFSdKpVxY pic.twitter.com/kYlnKVAV7h
21/ https://t.co/GhnbpZ3Rk7 pic.twitter.com/2TZXBkOTp2
23/ https://t.co/FR1qzPINHG pic.twitter.com/npu3I96nuA
25/ https://t.co/V3aPhwT4uS pic.twitter.com/lRrdexUfG5
27/ https://t.co/mPBafW2chE pic.twitter.com/jCtjRzcjkM
29/ https://t.co/j6fyduXdJj pic.twitter.com/VlrRdPm0xS
30/ https://t.co/ZcS0n2P8jw pic.twitter.com/pR4VMeUMmC
31/ https://t.co/MyMsy8M82h pic.twitter.com/9uHCF9W8Jx
33/ https://t.co/atLDNWJL9L pic.twitter.com/SbFwEflPD1
35/ “rare and mild” —> https://t.co/OGSvEaTnk4 pic.twitter.com/BDcrvvAVQ3
37/ https://t.co/jqEp1aqWB3 pic.twitter.com/Kj57rVTyaY
39/ https://t.co/4wQ1vWZwDq pic.twitter.com/VItV25oQhE
