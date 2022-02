Gilda Radner's audition/screen test for "Saturday Night Live" (video)



Gilda Radner gained wide recognition in 1975, as one of the original "Not Ready for Prime Time Players" on the first season of Saturday Night Live. She was the first performer to be cast in the show, and co-wrote much of the material she performed. Gilda Radner's audition/screen test for "Saturday Night Live" (video)



