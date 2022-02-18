GOP senators steer clear of Trump as rift deepens (yeah, the ones who are safely reelected)

Senate Republicans want his supporters and don’t want to fight with him. But they want the midterms to be a simple referendum on President Joe Biden’s leadership — not on whether the party of Trump will rise again or whether the election was rigged. A Trump spokesperson made clear there’s no love lost between the president and some quarters of the Senate GOP. “Nothing screams ‘RINO Loser’ louder than a couple career politicians anonymously claiming to ‘snub’ the most popular Republican in America at a sold out event. Who cares?” said Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich.



