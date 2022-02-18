How Elon Musk Plans to Fix ‘Soul-Destroying Traffic’ in Texas, Miami

February 18, 2022

Elon Musk’s The Boring Company is moving ahead with plans to build underground tunnels for cars in a bid to relieve clogged roads and highways in Miami and Texas. Musk’s firm has submitted a plan for a 6.2-mile underground transit system in South Florida where commuters would take Tesla vehicles that would carry them between seven stations. The North Miami Beach Loop includes stops along State Road 826 between Golden Glades Transit Center and Sunny Isles Beach at Newport Pier, according to Business Insider. The goal is for the system to carry between 7,500 and 15,000 passengers per hour, according...



