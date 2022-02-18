Joe Biden says Russia 'intends to attack' Ukraine and seize capital Kyiv

February 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Joe Biden says he has reason to believe Russia plans to imminently attack Ukraine and capture its capital Kyiv.The US President said he is convinced Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine in the coming days.UK Government officials are also reportedly certain Putin - who will watch nuclear missile tests tomorrow - will order Kremlin forces to attack.It comes after Russia's defence ministry insisted that some of their troops had pulled back from the Ukrainian border.However, the US and UK claimed Russia had actually boosted its forces with extra troops.In a televised speech today, Biden said: "We have reason to...



Read More...