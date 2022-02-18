LILLEY: Polls show Canadians losing faith in country

February 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

We are a divided nation, perhaps more than ever. It’s not just partisan Conservatives or Liberals trying to score points off of each other who are saying that — Canadians are now telling it to pollsters. The latest poll doesn’t use those words but the sentiment is there. People are saying they are worried about the future of Canada, don’t think we are able to keep the peace any longer, and have lost faith in institutions and law enforcement. We have gone from sunny ways to darker days. The latest poll from Maru Public Opinion conducted Feb. 14-15 found a...



Read More...