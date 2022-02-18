NIKE Releases New Women’s Swimsuit With Extra Space For Male Genitalia

February 18, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BEAVERTON, OR—After carefully listening to feedback from a growing chorus of three of their customers, Nike is making some long-awaited improvements to their 2022 women's swimwear line. Nike's new "Performance Series" of one-piece competitive women's swimsuits will feature extra room in the crotch for male genitalia.

The post NIKE Releases New Women's Swimsuit With Extra Space For Male Genitalia appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...