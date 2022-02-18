Oath Keepers leader to stay jailed until Capitol riot trial

February 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A federal judge refused Friday to free Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes from jail while he awaits trial on charges that he plotted with other members of his far-right militia group to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said federal prosecutors have presented “compelling if not strong” evidence against Rhodes, who has been the group’s leader since its 2009 founding. Rhodes poses a “clear and convincing danger” to the public, the judge said during a remote hearing. “His ability to communicate, organize are his greatest weapons,” Mehta said,...



Read More...