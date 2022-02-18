Opinion: California is sending warning signals to Democrats

February 18, 2022

California, one of the bluest states in the country, is sending a flashing warning signal to Democrats. They would do well to pay attention. Famously liberal San Franciscans voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to throw out of office three school board members who had been insufficiently attentive to parents’ concerns about prolonged classroom closures during the coronavirus pandemic. The board members also faced criticism for focusing their energies on uber-woke causes, such as changing the names of a third of the district’s schools (including, embarrassingly, ones honoring George Washington and Abraham Lincoln) and ending merit-based admissions at elite Lowell High School,...



