Oregon proposal aims to give low-wage workers $600 check

February 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A new bill aimed at giving a financial boost to low-income workers is gaining momentum. On Thursday, lawmakers and organization leaders weighed in on HB 4157 during its public hearing. Rep. Andrea Valderrama, D-Portland, is one of the chief sponsors of the bill. KATU talked with her on Wednesday as she was preparing for the public hearing. To be eligible for a one-time $600 check, workers had to file for Earned Income Tax Credits, a break for low- and middle-income families, on their 2020 tax filings. Valderrama estimates there are about 260,000 Oregonians who qualify. At $600 each, that equals...



