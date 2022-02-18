Ottawa Police Instructing Journalists to 'Stay Away' from 'Police Operations

February 18, 2022

Glenn Greenwald @ggreenwald Instructing journalists to keep away from the police and threatening them with arrest if they don't.Given that the target of the police in this case have the Wrong Ideology, many journalists will be not angry but grateful: Ottawa Police @OttawaPolice All media who are attending the area, please keep a distance and stay out of police operations for your safety. Anyone found within areas undergoing enforcement may be subject to arrest. There will be a media availability later today at 474 Elgin Street. #ottnews



