Passengers feared missing after hundreds rescued from ferry blaze in Greece

February 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Greek rescue forces are desperately trying to save two people trapped onboard a stricken ferry amid fears that 14 passengers were missing nearly eight hours after the ship burst into flames. A Super Puma helicopter had attempted several times to approach the Euroferry Olympia, an Italian liner en route to Brindisi, when the fire broke out at around 4am. Four lifeboats carrying an estimated 279 people had meanwhile headed for the Ionian island of Corfu, where authorities were hoping to match arrivals with the passenger list assembled by crew. By midday, Hellenic navy ships, and at least three coastguard vessels,...



