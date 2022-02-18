’Squaw’ still shows up in more than 100 California location names. A proposed law would ban it

Two California lawmakers have proposed removing the word “squaw,” a slur against Native American women, from all geographic features and place names in the state. Assembly Bill 2022, introduced by Assemblyman James Ramos, D-Highland, and Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. Ramos said the word is an idiom that came into use during the westward expansion of America, and is not a tribal word. “AB 2022 would ban the use of the S-word and establish a process for renaming locations with that offensive racial and sexist term which began as derogatory word used...



