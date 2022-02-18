Surprise! US Existing Home Sales RISE 6.7% In January As Inventory Available Shrinks To Lowest Level Since 1981 (Panic Over Fed Rate Increases??)

February 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Surprise! US existing home sales in January rose to 6.50 million units SAAR versus the expected 6.10 million units. That is a 6.7% increase over December. The disturbing news is the continued lack of available inventory that peaked in Q4 2007 and has continued its decline to today … the lowest level of available inventory since 1981. Despite the Fed’s massive stimulus that they allegedly will take away. Median price of existing home sales rose to 15.4% YoY. Making homes affordable should NOT be a slogan for The Federal Reserve, the Biden Administration or Congress. The massive Federal stimulypto (fiscal...



