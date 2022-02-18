Top EU Court Rules Hungary, Poland Can Be Stripped of Funding for Opposing ‘LGBT’ Agenda

February 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Hungary’s Justice Minister slated the ruling as ‘a politically motivated judgment’ which was made in retaliation for the country’s opposition to LGBT promotionBRUSSELS, Belgium (LifeSiteNews) — In a decision announced February 16, the European Court of Justice ruled to permit removing millions in funding to Hungary and Poland in response to the nations’ opposition to the European Union’s pro-LGBT stance and expansion of power, stating that money from the European Union is dependent on adherence to EU laws. The European Court of Justice (ECJ) announced Wednesday that it rejected the challenge made by both Hungary and Poland against the European...



