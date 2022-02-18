Trump to hold fundraiser, rally for Georgia governor candidate Perdue

February 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Former President Trump is aiming to boost former Sen. David Perdue’s (R-Ga.) primary bid against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) with a fundraiser and at least one rally. A source familiar with the matter confirmed that Trump will host a fundraiser for Perdue at Mar-a-Lago on March 16. Attendance at the reception will cost $3,000 per person, and a donation of $24,200 will get attendees a photo with Trump and Perdue. The source also confirmed that Trump will hold at least one campaign rally with Perdue in Georgia before the May 24 Republican primary and that other Trump family members...



