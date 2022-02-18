Utah Republican governor says he will veto school choice bill

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced Thursday he will veto a school choice bill that has worked its way through the state Legislature, sparking criticism from conservatives. During a press conference Thursday, Cox, a Republican, said that he would veto a bill that would establish an education scholarship program in the state The governor said "now is not the time" to enact the legislation, even after mentioning teachers have struggled in the past two years amid the pandemic. Conservatives on Twitter were quick to point out Cox had received a $75,000 campaign donation from the National Education Association, the nation's largest...



