Watch Live: President Biden Addresses The Russia/Ukraine Situation

Update (1700ET): The president is an hour late... and the delay just happens to coincide with the timing of breaking news from Ukraine of gas pipeline explosion in Luhansk?

* * *

After an avalanche of escalating headlines - from exploding cars to mass graves and from shelling kindergartens to mass evacuations - President Biden stands ready to put the world straight on what narrative they should be paying attention to.

The White House's official statement on the address is as follows:

President Biden gives an update on our continued efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy, and Russia’s buildup of military troops on the border of Ukraine.

The remarks will come after the president spoke with NATO leaders this afternoon as fears of an invasion are classified as "imminent" once again.

Watch President Biden's address here (due to start at 1600ET):