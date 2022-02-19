Alternative to protest de-escalation strategy tear gas, batons-Coster (New Zealand)

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says an alternative to police's de-escalation approach towards anti-mandate protesters would involve tear gas and batons being deployed on Parliament's grounds. Coster told Q=A'2 Jack Tame that police were taking its existing de-escalation approach as it believed the alternative of a forceful pushback could not be justified. "I think police could clear the protest, but I don't think the harm that would come from how we need to do that is acceptable relative to the harm that the protest is doing," he said. "The balance we have here is keeping the peace and enforcing the law....



