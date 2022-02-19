Biden Quietly Extends the Federal National Emergency Declaration Related to COVID Beyond Termination Date of March 1st – Provides No End Date

February 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Biden quietly sent a letter to corrupt Speaker Pelosi and the US House and Senate stating that he is extending the National Emergency related to COVID beyond the current termination date of March 1st with no end date provided. The man-made crisis continues. Old senile Joe Biden sent a letter to Speaker Pelosi noting that he is extending the National Emergency related to COVID well beyond its current termination date set for March. "By statute the State of a National Emergency expires one year after initial declaration. That meant the COVID National Emergency declaration was scheduled to end March 1st....



Read More...