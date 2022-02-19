Bill Gates says Omicron ‘sadly’ spreads immunity faster than vaccines

February 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said the Covid-19 Omicron variant had outpaced world vaccine drives in spreading immunity: “Sadly, the virus itself – particularly the variant called Omicron – is a type of vaccine. That is, it creates both B-cell and T-cell immunity, and it’s done a better job of getting out to the world population than we have with vaccines,” he said.



