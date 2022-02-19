The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

California Cop Shoots Armed Man In Back, Keeps Shooting After He Collapses, Executes Him For Dumpster Diving (Video)

February 19, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Riverside County, CA — Before Deputy George Scott emptied his service pistol into the back of Edward Paul Manning, Manning was accused of “dumpster diving” — a non-crime. For years, Manning’s family has fought for justice and for years that justice never came. Illustrating the lack of transparency and secrecy within the department and county …


