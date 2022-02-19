California Cop Shoots Armed Man In Back, Keeps Shooting After He Collapses, Executes Him For Dumpster Diving (Video)

Riverside County, CA — Before Deputy George Scott emptied his service pistol into the back of Edward Paul Manning, Manning was accused of “dumpster diving” — a non-crime. For years, Manning’s family has fought for justice and for years that justice never came. Illustrating the lack of transparency and secrecy within the department and county …



Read More...