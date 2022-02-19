The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Canada’s January 6: Ottawa Police Chief Promises Months of Criminal Investigations of Peaceful Protesters

The mostly peaceful protesters at the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, are still being investigated and persecuted to this day. We’ve covered the unfair and overblown treatment our government has deployed on these people, many of whom are now political prisoners.

The same thing appears to be happening in Canada as interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell has promised investigations of Freedom Convoy participants “will go on for months to come.”

“If you are involved in this protest, we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges,” Bell said.

“This investigation will go on for months to come; it has many, many different streams both from a federal financial level, from a provincial licensing level, from a Criminal Code level, from a municipal breach of court order, breach of court injunction level.”

That sure sounds a lot like the draconian statements by our FBI in the weeks following the January 6 event. Here’s the clip:

Twitter conservatives spoke out immediately.

At this point, there is absolutely no reason for the protests to end. They’re already coming after those who were there. Why? Because the thought of ending a useless, draconian vaccine mandate would be admitting the politicians were wrong.

