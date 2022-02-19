David Brooks: ‘We’d Be Looking at a Very Difficult’ Scenario with Russia, Ukraine if Trump Was President

February 19, 2022

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that “we’d be looking at a very difficult and very troubling” scenario if former President Donald Trump was still the president during the current situation with Russia and Ukraine. Because “Donald Trump was never one to really go toe-to-toe with Vladimir Putin.” While President Joe Biden “has done an excellent job of rallying the Western alliance.” Brooks said, “The Biden administration has done an excellent job of rallying the Western alliance. It’s been a demonstration of why the world needs America to be a leader of the free world....



