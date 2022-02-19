EMERGENCY: Doctor Exposes WHO Blueprint For Global Healthcare Control

Doctor Peter Breggin exposes WHO Blueprint For Global Healthcare Control. While some restrictions are being pulled back right now, documents show plans are in the works to create a New World HEALTH order. He warns what this would mean for our civil liberties and the future of our health. Dr. Breggin is known as “The Conscience of Psychiatry” for his many decades of successful reform work in the mental health field, but recently turned his attention to the misuse of Science surrounding COVID-19 and its origins. He and his wife Ginger Breggin recently released the book COVID-19 and the...



