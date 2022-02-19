FDA issues warnings for food items, diet supplements, cosmetics and over-the-counter medications from Family Dollars in six states after Arkansas facility inspection uncovered over 1,100 dead rodents

February 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A consumer complaint prompted officials to inspect the West Memphis, Arkansas, facility in January, the FDA said in a news release Inside the building, inspectors said they found live rodents, dead rodents in 'various states of decay,' rodent feces, dead birds and bird droppings After fumigating the facility, more than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered, officials said Products include human food, pet food, dietary supplements, cosmetics, medical devices and over-the-counter medications



