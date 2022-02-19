Geopolitical Crises: What Happens Next In Markets?

With the rank smell of geopolitical crisis again overpowering the air (not to mention the bidstack in the S&P500), Deutsche Bank's head of thematic research Jim Reid thought it would be a good opportunity to highlight a table the bank's equity strategists Binky Chadha and Parag Thatte did a few years ago examining what happens to the S&P 500 around domestic political and geopolitical events.

The two show that these events have typically been short-lived, with a median sell-off of -5.7%. They tend to take around 3 weeks to reach a bottom and further 3 weeks to recover prior levels. On average the market was +6.5% and +13% higher from the bottom 3 and 12 months after.

The other point the DB duo makes is that the underlying economic context tends to ultimately dominate. He highlights that:

The oil embargo of 1973, with clearly visible negative economic impacts, saw the biggest selloff in the S&P 500 and the slowest equity market recovery since World War II.

The Vietnam and two Gulf wars by contrast occurred against the backdrop of economic recoveries and saw sharp selloffs followed by long-lived rallies.

The selloffs following President Kennedy’s assassination and President Clinton’s impeachment proceedings occurred during economic expansions and were again very short lived (down -4% but regaining their prior levels in under a week) and saw strong rallies thereafter, while the impeachment proceedings against President Nixon, which occurred in the middle of a recession saw a sharp selloff and rebound but this gave way to a renewed slide after.

As Reid concludes, "if you believe this template, much might depend on what you think the momentum was before the geopolitical sell-off."

The point is that geopolitical events have rarely left a deep scar on markets but even before events escalated around Ukraine, markets were trying to come to terms with inflation and rate hikes. That - and not the ongoing theatrical false flag farce in Ukraine - will be the dominant theme for markets in H1 and likely beyond.