Geopolitical Crises: What Happens Next In Markets?

With the rank smell of geopolitical crisis again overpowering the air (not to mention the bidstack in the S&P500), Deutsche Bank's head of thematic research Jim Reid thought it would be a good opportunity to highlight a table the bank's equity strategists Binky Chadha and Parag Thatte did a few years ago examining what happens to the S&P 500 around domestic political and geopolitical events.

The two show that these events have typically been short-lived, with a median sell-off of -5.7%. They tend to take around 3 weeks to reach a bottom and further 3 weeks to recover prior levels. On average the market was +6.5% and +13% higher from the bottom 3 and 12 months after.

The other point the DB duo makes is that the underlying economic context tends to ultimately dominate. He highlights that:

  • The oil embargo of 1973, with clearly visible negative economic impacts, saw the biggest selloff in the S&P 500 and the slowest equity market recovery since World War II.

  • The Vietnam and two Gulf wars by contrast occurred against the backdrop of economic recoveries and saw sharp selloffs followed by  long-lived rallies.

  • The selloffs following President Kennedy’s assassination and President Clinton’s impeachment proceedings occurred during economic expansions and were again very short lived (down -4% but regaining their prior levels in under a week) and saw strong rallies thereafter, while the impeachment proceedings against President Nixon, which occurred in the middle of a recession saw a sharp selloff and rebound but this gave way to a renewed slide after.

As Reid concludes, "if you believe this template, much might depend on what you think the momentum was before the geopolitical sell-off."

The point is that geopolitical events have rarely left a deep scar on markets but even before events escalated around Ukraine, markets were trying to come to terms with inflation and rate hikes. That - and not the ongoing theatrical false flag farce in Ukraine - will be the dominant theme for markets in H1 and likely beyond.

