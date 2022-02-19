HATE HOAX: Black student confesses to vandalizing California high school with racist graffiti

February 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Sacramento City Unified School District announced Thursday that it has identified the suspect responsible for vandalizing C.K. McClatchy High School last week with racist graffiti. On Feb. 11, an individual wrote "white" and "colored" over a school water fountain, referencing the Jim Crow era. Mark T. Harris, the district's race and equity monitor, told CBS13 that a black female student has confessed to the vandalism, and was caught on camera in the act. Harris said that he believes the vandalism was not a racially motivated act. "I don’t believe those words that were on those water fountains were racist,"...



