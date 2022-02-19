House Republican from Minnesota is dead at 59

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a conservative Republican from southern Minnesota who followed his father’s footsteps into Congress, has died after a battle with kidney cancer, his wife said. He was 59. Jennifer Carnahan said in a Facebook post Friday that Hagedorn “passed away peacefully” Thursday night. “Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota,” Carnahan wrote. “Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country.



