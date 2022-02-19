Indian man converts his car into a helicopter, rents it for weddings

February 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

It is said that necessity is the mother of invention. This proverb could not be more true in the case of a mechanic in India’s north Bihar state who is being hailed as an ‘artist’. In order to cash in on the growing frenzy among grooms who seek to hire helicopters to make a grand entry to their wedding venues, Guddu Sharma turned his Tata Nano, a four-seater hatchback, into a chopper.



Read More...